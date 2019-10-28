Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council visits Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - White House staff paid a visit to Savannah Monday to get a closer look at opportunity zones on the west, east and south sides of town.
Scott Turner, Executive Director of the White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council, toured the areas alongside Savannah Mayor Eddie DeLoach and city staff.
Qualified Opportunity Zones are a product of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act.
The government's website says the zones are designed to spur economic development and job creation in distressed communities in every state.
Here in Savannah, those areas are the west side and the canal district, the east side including the Waters Avenue corridor and the south side near Georgia Southern’s Armstrong Campus.
“The uniqueness of this is not just a public, private partnership, but also the long-term sustainability of this vision. Because programs come and go. We all know there’s been revitalization, urban revitalization programs historically. But this initiative brings everybody to the same table," said Turner.
Turner is on a tour of cities across the U.S., 47 cities in 27 weeks, and is making Savannah one of his stops to help City leaders and other stakeholders in these opportunity zones collaborate.
“We’re here to listen, to convene, to share cases of best practice and see how we can partner together to help the people here in Savannah and the communities in the City and also in this region," Turner said.
During today’s round-table discussion, the topic of the potential of gentrification came up.
Turner noted that the Urban Institute revealed that only about four percent of the Opportunity Zone Census tracts that have been certified are anywhere near gentrification.
He explained how to avoid the potential by-product of development.
Turner said, "Working with the City to look at the permitting process, to look at eminent domain, to work with the community, to have those conversations. that’s another way you ward off gentrification and displacement if you will because now the community’s involved.”
“I love anyone who wants to come in here and invest,” said Mayor Eddie DeLoach. “It’s wonderful to have that person come in and invest as long as our community benefits long-term. That’s what this is about, bringing that money, bringing these opportunities together so we can make something happen here that would not happen otherwise, and has never been thought about before.”
