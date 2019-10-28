Fall into comfort with The Rhett’s artichoke and mushroom risotto

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fall is well underway, which means you’re probably craving some comfort food.
Jason Starnes, the Executive Chef at The Rhett, stopped by our WTOC kitchen to show us how to make artichoke and mushroom risotto.
- 1oz Olive Oil
- 2c Risotto (precooked and chilled)
- 2c. Vegetable Stock
- 1c. Artichoke (precooked)
- ½ c. chopped leeks
- 8oz Fresh Mushrooms
- 1/2 c. White Wine
- ½ c. Fresh Herbs
- Knob of Butter
- Heat Risotto with half of the vegetable stock in a medium pot, add more stock if necessary, until creamy (risotto should weep slowly after running the back of your spoon through it).
- In a medium-hot sauté pan, add oil, leeks, and mushrooms. Cook mushroom and leek mixture until leeks are translucent and mushrooms are tender.
- Deglaze the sauté pan with the white wine, herbs and add a knob of butter.
- Stir until butter has incorporated.
- Plate mushroom and leek mixture on top of Risotto, then finish with parmesan
