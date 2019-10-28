Jewish food festival draws thousands to Monterey Square

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -If you were near the north end of Forsyth Park on Sunday, you probably could smell the food cooking at the Shalom Y’all Jewish Food Festival.
Thousands of people packed Monterey Square, where they were able to get a taste of Jewish cuisine, as well as music and dancing.
The event brought out people of all ages, from different parts of the state.
A woman from Liberty County says she was excited to meet people and learn more about the Jewish culture.
“Culture brings people together and so does language, and I’m just excited to be a part of it, here in Savannah,” said Celeste Nathan.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.