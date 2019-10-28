Louis Wilson outlines run for Savannah mayor

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - WTOC sat down with Louis Wilson as he runs for mayor for the second time in Savannah.
The real estate developer has no political experience. However, he says his professional experience and desire to solve issues make him the right person.
Wilson seems to have the biggest issue with the city’s surplus properties and what he calls ‘frivolous spending’ by the current council. Those are two things he’d like to address.
“I think that it would be a good vision for us to look at putting in a high-speed train to Atlanta. There are some various things I’d like to do,” Wilson said. “I’d like to get us out of this budget crunch that we’re in. I think we got too many surplus properties. I think we need to curb some of this frivolous spending that we’re doing.”
Wilson said the decision to buy the fairgrounds and sell city buildings downtown are things he disagrees with when it comes to city real estate deals.
“We’ve got a lot of surplus properties that we need to just get rid of because they’re not adding anything to the tax digest,” Wilson said. “We need to get as many things on the tax digest as we can.”
He believes that will allow the city to lower taxes and curb spending. He also wants to lower water bills for senior citizens and supplement their trash pickup fees. Wilson mentioned lowering ad valorem tax as well. That’s the percentage you pay on your car value.
“I think that ad valorem taxes should actually be lowered. I do have a means of doing that and making it cost effective,” Wilson said. When asked to expound upon that answer, Wilson said, “I don’t think it would be proper to disclose that. It would probably turn some heads.”
He said some businesses and corporations in Savannah may not like his ideas on that.
Wilson promises to have city council meetings in the evening if elected. On public safety, he wants the police department to add a police commissioner to serve as a liaison between the chief and city manager.
Wilson only got 2 percent of the vote in 2015. This year, he faces a major deficit in campaign cash, although he has not filed any campaign contribution disclosure reports. He said his Facebook and self-published newspaper are providing him exposure he needs.
“I don’t like pressuring people for money, so I think that I’ll just do the best I can do with what I got,” Wilson said.
Wilson said getting a handle on spending is the biggest thing facing the city. Without doing that, he believes we’ll see higher taxes in Savannah.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.