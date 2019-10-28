Monday: May be the driest day of the work-week!

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Under a couple clouds, temperatures are in the low to mid-60s in many spots. It’s a bit humid and damp this morning because of all the dew.
Under plenty of sunshine, temperatures warm into the mid and upper 70s at noon; peaking in the low to mid-80s this afternoon. The chance of rain remains very isolated; around 20%.
A greater chance of rain arrives Tuesday as a storms system approaches from the west. A few downpours are possible west of I-95 during the morning; expanding eastward through the day. Some of the rain will be heavy and a gusty storm, or two, can’t be ruled out.
The forecast remains occasionally unsettled through Thursday night before a cold front slides through.
Cooler, drier weather filters in this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
