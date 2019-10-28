More early voting locations open across Chatham County ahead of this week’s deadline

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Voters have just five days left to vote early ahead of Election Day.
The deadline for early voting in Georgia is Friday, Nov. 1, and to make things run a little smoother for voters, the Chatham County Board of Registrars is opening several additional voting locations this week.
The Board of Registrars has been opening these additional locations for several years now. However, this is the first time a location will open in Pooler.
Colin McRae, the Chair for the Board of Registrars, says they try to make sure people don’t have to travel too far to take advantage of early voting.
“We also look at the number of voters in a particular area and if they’re being served by a satellite site. It’s one of the reasons why we open the Southwest Library site a few years back and why we opened Pooler City Hall, a new site for this year,” McRae said.
Starting Monday morning, those looking to cast their vote early ahead of the Nov. 5th Municipal Elections can now visit the following locations. These locations will be open from Monday, Oct. 28 - Friday, Nov. 1 during the given times:
- Main Office, 1117 Eisenhower Dr., Suite E, 8 a.m. – 6 p.m.
- Civic Center, 301 W Oglethorpe Ave., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Mosquito Control, 65 Billy B. Hair Dr., 9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Islands Library, 50 Johnny Mercer Blvd., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Southwest Library, 14097 Abercorn St., 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
- Pooler City Hall, 100 SW US Hwy 80, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
There is no reason required to vote early.
