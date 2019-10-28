Regina Thomas hopes grassroots movement lands her Savannah mayoral position

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Regina Thomas is a former state senator and state representative. Now, she is running to be the next Savannah mayor.
Many people remember Thomas back then. She served nearly 15 years in the Georgia Assembly, first on the House side from 1995 to 1998. And then in the Senate from 2000 until 2009.
Now she's running to be the next mayor of Savannah. She had an unsuccessful bid for mayor of Savannah in 2011. Why again and why now?
"I ride around the city all the time, not just on the perimeter but I go in the districts. I see what’s going on and it doesn’t look any better. Especially in the first district. There are a lot of little landfills if you will. People are dumping tires, they’re dumping furniture,” Thomas said. “You name it. They’re dumping it, and who’s watching? Who is minding the store? Being the mayor is more than just going to council meetings, more than voting. More than a ribbon-cutting or a groundbreaking.”
And to that end, she says the biggest issue facing the city of Savannah is:
"I think it's financial responsibility and financial accountability. If you don't have any money, there goes Savannah,” Thomas said.
She pointed to several examples where she thinks city leaders have made mistakes. The location of the new arena is one of them.
“When they build up Gwinnett and Stiles, the water is going somewhere. So where is the water going? So, I think they should have taken care of the drainage issues and the flooding in that area before they decide OK this is where we are going to put it,” Thomas said. “So often city council puts the cart before the horse where they purchase property and then come to find out the property is not suitable for building or for what they want.”
And she thinks eminent domain is not the solution to neighborhood improvement.
“The city should not use eminent domain all the time. It’s not a one-size fit all. Sometimes people cannot afford to do improvements to their property, and when that happens there should be some programs that will help people who want to help themselves. Not just giving someone something,” Thomas said.
While in the General Assembly, her focus was issues affecting children, education and welfare reform. As a Democrat, a lot of that work, she said, required working across the aisle
That's the kind of statesmanship she wants to bring to City Hall.
"Letting people feel that they belong that they are part of the change that they have been able to contribute something. Now people don't feel like they are contributing they are just sitting back and letting things happen,” Thomas said.
And that goes to what Thomas says would be her first order of business if elected
First and foremost, I would make sure that parking in the Bull Street and City Hall area is free for those who want to come to the City Council meetings. It's expensive now $2 an hour,” Thomas said. “I will have a council - a citizen's mayor-council. I can listen to them and we can affect change that way. You can't affect change if you aren't listening to people.”
As for her campaign, campaign finance records show Thomas hasn’t raised much money. Thomas described her campaign as grassroots, something that she’s proud of because she says it means she is not beholden to big donors. She plans to put in the legwork by block walking.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.