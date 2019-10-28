2019 Rock N Roll Marathon route to affect downtown Savannah traffic

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Tens of thousands of people will be running through downtown Savannah this weekend.
The 2019 Rock N Roll Marathon Series is happening Saturday, Nov. 2 and Sunday, Nov. 3.
Below is the course map for the full marathon:
Runners will start on West Bay Street. Go around the west side of Savannah and back downtown through the squares.
Then out past Daffin Park along the Truman Parkway and out by Savannah State before heading back.
There will be a lot of road closures on Saturday and Sunday:
