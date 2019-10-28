Savannah Alderman Van Johnson outlines mayoral platform

“Over the last four years, it was just growing issues that kept occurring that made me really feel like we were moving away from our North Star,” Johnson said. “You can make your dreams come true in Savannah as I have. You can own a house, own a business, you can raise your children. Savannah is pregnant with those types of possibilities; I want to be that midwife that delivers those possibilities, and I think that Savannah is an excellent place to live, and I want to make it better.”