SCAD film festival brings huge economic impact to Savannah area

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The red carpet was rolled out on Broughton Street for the annual SCAD Savannah Film Festival.
The Hollywood-like festivities kicked off on Saturday, bringing in many big-name stars, all while opening doors for SCAD students.
As thousands of people flood the hostess city for the latest flicks, the economic impact they bring to the downtown area is enormous.
“The Film Festival is incredible," said Andrea Reeve-Rabb, the dean of SCAD’s entertainment arts. "Over 63,000 people come and that means $15 million worth of economic impact to Savannah.”
Reeve-Rabb says while the festival takes nearly a year to plan, the film production industry continues to boom not only in Georgia but specifically in Savannah.
“It’s also the gift that keeps on giving because industry comes in and they fall in love with our city, they see what SCAD has to offer and the way of our incredible students and our faculty,” she says.
Reeve-Rabb says over 500 students and alumni were working on movies and television programs in Savannah this year alone. However, for many local businesses in the downtown area, traffic and parking have been a problem as a result.
“I would say really the only part for us that really is sometimes difficult, is not having access to the street or parking for our customers,” said Laura Hale, co-owner of Marche de Macarons.
Hale says this year there is a film set right outside of their shop, making their visibility a little tough.
“We’ve reached out on social media and let people know that we’re still open because with the street being closed down I think there might be some confusion if the businesses on this street are open as well,” Hale said.
The same thing rings true for The Funky Brunch cafe owner Deanne Skinner.
“We do have some traffic, parking issues that come around with the film festival just they block off the streets and employees have trouble finding us,” said Skinner.
The next SCAD festival will be the ATV festival in February in Atlanta.
Here’s the full schedule for the SCAD Film Festival.
