Beaufort Police arrest suspect for murder of 70-year-old woman

BEAUFORT CO, S.C. (WTOC) - The Beaufort Police Department has arrested a man in connection to the death of a Beaufort County woman.
Jermaine Lemonte Thurston, 42, is charged with the murder of 70-year-old Theresa Coker. The arrest came as the result of forensic evidence that police say tied Thurston to Coker’s death.
An autopsy found Coker’s death to be the result of blunt force trauma and strangulation. Coker was found dead in her home on the morning of Oct. 9. Officials say her vehicle, which was not at the home at the time, was found in the Seabrook area on Oct. 10.
Thurston will remain in custody at the Beaufort Co. Detention Center.
