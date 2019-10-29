Burton firefighters care for lost dog

BURTON, S.C. (WTOC) -This pup is warming the hearts of many in Beaufort County.
The Burton Fire District gave an update on his condition after the dog found it’s way to the fire station.
Firefighters say he is "very sick" after taking the dog to the vet.
They say he has an infection and is being treated for fleas and ticks.
They’ll continue to care for the “lost four-legged soul.”
The district thanked the community on Facebook for supporting their efforts to get this little guy taken care of.
