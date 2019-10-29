Chatham Area Transit rolls out online ticketing option

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Those who use the Chatham Area Transit to get around town now have a new way to buy their bus passes.
CAT just rolled out its new online ticketing option. Those with the Transit Authority say the online option is just one of two changes coming to the transportation system.
WTOC spoke with CAT’s Chief Strategy Officer Patricia Harris-Moorehead to learn more about how the company is trying to improve its customer service. She admits the bus system has been a little behind the times. But she says they’re very excited to offer their new online ticketing option to bus riders.
Before this option, passengers were having to wait in line at the Intermodal Transit Center to buy a pass to hop on one of the buses. Now, the company says customers will be able to purchase those same passes through the CAT website. Once they're purchased, CAT will mail the new passes to your home keeping you from having to make a special trip downtown.
"It's huge. It's a first step. We are also reviewing proposals from mobile ticketing vendors. We hope to roll that out within the next three to four months," said Harris-Moorehead.
So, in a few months, it’s possible your smartphone could become your bus pass. WTOC will continue to follow this and let you know when it becomes available.
If you would like to buy your bus pass online and for more information, click here.
