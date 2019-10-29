CNT arrests 4, seizes $7,000 worth of drugs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A search warrant executed by the Chatham-Savannah Narcotics Team led to the arrest of four people on Monday evening.
CNT, aided by Chatham County Police and the Chatham County Sheriff’s Office K-9 unit, searched a home in the area of Pine Drive. They seized a large amount of crystal meth, prescription pills, and other items associated with drug distribution. Police also seized two firearms, $500 and two stolen vehicles.
CNT arrested four people on charges of felony drug possession. 29-year-old Kristin Sheppard of Savannah, 37-year-old Edward Branen of Rincon, 49-year-old James Driggers of Savannah, and 53-year-old Randall Knabe of Savannah remain in the Chatham County Detention Center. Branen was also charged with trafficking methamphetamine.
The investigation began after CNT received info that meth was being sold from the home. The seized drugs have an estimated street value of $7,000.
“This is a huge win for the community, because not only did we stop a drug distribution location," said Gene Harley with CNT. "We also connected this crime to the other various crimes such as the illegal possession of the firearms, the counterfeit money and the stolen vehicles, which will ultimately be returned back to the owners which is obviously another win for those people, too.”
The investigation is continuing. More arrests and charges are possible, according to CNT.
