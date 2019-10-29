Dave Turley’s Tuesday WX Forecast 10-29-19

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -A stationary front will linger to our south today as moisture flows in from the Gulf of Mexico. This will bring a good chance for showers and possible storms. The front dissipates Wednesday before another stronger cold front moves in by Friday morning. High pressure will build in Friday and Saturday. A weak cold front quickly moves through Sunday night, ushering in more cool temps.
Today will be cloudy with a 60% chance for showers and possible storm. Rain may be locally heavy, highs 75-82.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows 66-72.
Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs 79-83.
Wednesday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows near 70.
Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a 40% chance for showers, highs in the mid 80s.
Thursday night will be mostly cloudy with a 30% chance for showers, lows in the low to mid 60s.
Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler, highs in the upper 60s.
Saturday will be mostly sunny. AM temps 47-56, highs near 70.
Sunday will be mostly sunny. AM temps 43-53, highs in the upper 60s.
The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a non tropical low pressure northwest of the Azores. The low will move to the south-southeast over warmer waters. There is a 30% chance of the low becoming subtropical before it moves back north over cooler waters.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.