Eagles reveal alternate helmets with It-inspired video

STATESBORO, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Southern says they won’t go to Appalachian State’s Kidd Brewer Stadium scared on Thursday.
In fact, it’s the Eagles who hope to cause the 20th ranked Mountaineers another year of nightmares.
Southern will make their upset bid in a little different looking uniform, revealing a white alternate helmet the team will wear on Halloween night with an It-inspired video.
The white helmets will be adorned with eagle wing decals instead of the traditional numbers.
Thursday night’s contest will be the second straight in this series that sees a ranked Mountaineer team face the Eagles. In 2018, Southern crushed Appalachian 34-14 in Statesboro.
In 2019, the Mountaineers are undefeated, gunning for a New Year’s Six bowl berth, and heavy favorites over the Eagles.
But this rivalry has seen its fair share of upsets, and the Eagles don’t see why another can’t be added this week.
“If you read all the stuff that’s out there and listen to all the stuff up there, we probably shouldn’t get on the bus and go up there," Georgia Southern head coach Chad Lunsford says. "They’re a really good football team. We’re going to put our work in. We’re going to be blue collar. We’re going to be disciplined, we’re going to be tough, and we’re going to go try and win a football game.”
“That stadium’s going to be like a mini power five stadium," says senior cornerback Kindle Vildor. "The atmosphere is going to be rocking. They’ll have all black on. The crowd will be going crazy, so it’s going to be real exciting.”
Georgia Southern faces #20 Appalachian State Thursday night at 8:00. The game will air nationally on ESPNU.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.