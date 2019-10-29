Fight continues to save Ga. HBCUs, fundraising in next steps

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - There is an ongoing fight for Georgia’s three public Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU).
Current students, alumni and supporters are working to stop a proposed senate bill that would merge Albany State, Fort Valley State and Savannah State universities into one system.
The focus of Monday’s meeting was on fundraising and how the Albany community can help.
Guest speakers included Albany business owner Gilbert Udoto and representatives from Albany State.
With several thousand dollars coming into the university in the last month, speakers Monday said they are in this for the long haul.
“I believe certainly that Albany State University, our time is coming. Under the leadership of President Fredrick, we have moved the university so far down the road that we are prime for that large investment in the university,” said A.L. Fleming, the executive director for the ASU Foundation.
There are several fundraising efforts in place for the university, one of them is the Golden Ram Pledge Card to submit by Dec. 3.
A telethon will take place reaching out to people to seek donations.
The legislative session will begin on Jan. 13.
Copyright 2019 WALB. All rights reserved.