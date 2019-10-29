Former Georgia Southern kicker Koo joins the Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, Ga. (WTOC) - The Atlanta Falcons have a new kicker and the name will be very familiar to many of you in Southeast Georgia.
Former Georgia Southern University kicker Younghoe Koo has agreed to terms with the Falcons. The team announced on Tuesday it was releasing kicker Matt Bryant, the leading scorer in franchise history, and replacing him with Koo.
Koo, 25, previously played in the NFL for the Los Angeles Charges. He also had a stint with the Atlanta Legends of the now defunct Alliance of American Football.
