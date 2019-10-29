Holiday travel tips from CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - As we near closer and closer to the holiday travel season, WTOC’s Cyreia Sandlin asked CBS Travel Editor Peter Greenberg for his advice.
Greenberg advises you plan out your holiday flights between 25 and 54 days before the actual holiday, meaning you are already a little late for Thanksgiving travel planning.
“Those airfares are going to go up at an average of about $10 a day, so don’t hesitate, book those flights now,” Greenberg said.
However, Greenberg emphasized that this is still a buyer's market, especially for any traveler looking to visit another country.
“The real bargains are not just in this country for the holidays, they’re overseas - in Europe, in Asia, in South America, where not only is the dollar strong, but there’s nervousness about Brexit,” Greenberg said. “And there’s also, of course, their fear about the immigration policies of our government, so it’s a win-win for anybody who’s actually in America and who wants to travel just about anywhere,” Greenberg said.
Greenberg says taking a holiday road trip can also be cost-effective since gas prices have yet to spike. However, he says no matter what trip you are booking, the important thing is to speak with management about prices and deals, rather than taking an online resort rate at face value.
“You need to have a conversation, and not just with the hotel’s reservation center, that’s not going to help you,” Greenberg said. “Ask to speak to the manager on duty or the director of sales,” advises Greenberg.
You can watch the full interview in the video above for more information.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.