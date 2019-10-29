2 killed, 1 injured in 3-vehicle crash on Hwy 170 in Beaufort Co.

BEAUFORT CO., S.C. (WTOC) - South Carolina State troopers say two people were killed in a wreck in Beaufort County Monday night.
It happened just after 9 p.m. on Highway 170 near Old Meadow Road, just north of Okatie. Troopers say there were three vehicles involved, a truck and two compacts.
The drivers of both compact cars were killed, according to Highway Patrol.
The truck driver was airlifted to the hospital with injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.
SCHP along with SCHP’s MAIT team continues to investigate.
