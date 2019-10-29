SCAD Savannah Film Festival brings virtual reality experience to Savannah

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - A new experience this year at the SCAD Savannah Film Festival goes way beyond the movies.
“Voyager: A Cinematic VR Experience" is open to the public all week long. This award-winning technology includes a virtual reality chair platform. When you hop in, you’re taken on a ride complete with graphics, sounds and plenty of movement. You’ll see scenes from movies you’ve seen on the big screen brought to life before your eyes.
“I’ve had VR headsets before, but that was fully immersive you can look whichever way, and you can see how far actually everything went. The seats brought you up and down with it so you could feel the drop motion so it was really super cool," said SCAD student Savannah Fox.
This is all happening at 402 Broughton St., the Southern Motors auto building. This is free and open to the public, you just have to register for a spot. To sign up, click here.
