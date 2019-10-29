Seat belt safety stressed to Lowcountry high school students

BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Student drivers got a sobering reminder about seat belt safety in the Lowcountry.
The Burton Fire District along with South Carolina Highway Patrol spent the day with students in the driver’s education program at Battery Creek High School. They’re stressing how important wearing a seat belt is.
First responders spoke with students and gave them a reality check on what real accident scenes look like.
"Often times, these children between being on computers or watching a movie or live streaming videos they don't often get a chance to see what a real accident scene is about or the consequences for those actions. So that's the main thing we're driving home,” Burton Fire District Capt. Daniel Byrne said.
This was the second year Burton Fire teamed up with South Carolina High Patrol for this program.
The first time happened last year at Whale Branch High School after a student who was not wearing a seat belt died in a crash.
