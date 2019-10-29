South Bryan County drivers impacted by roadwork starting Friday

BRYAN COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - Starting Friday night many residents living in South Bryan County will have to find an alternate route as the final configuration gets placed at the Harris Trail/Belfast River Roundabout.
There will be a lot of detours and moving parts, so drivers may want to leave from home earlier than normal. As the final configuration for the roundabout at Harris Trail and Belfast River Road get placed, maneuvering throughout the area might be a little tough.
This is why the Richmond Hill Police Department is encouraging people to slow down and pay attention to signs.
“In a construction zone your fine can be doubled, just because you’re in a construction zone it’s very important to keep speeds down in construction zones and that’s to save the lives of construction workers and keep everybody safe.”
Lt. Sykes says depending on how fast you’re driving in a construction zone, your fine could be $188. The faster you go the higher the fine gets plus it gets doubled.
He says their biggest concern during this process is the safety of residents.
“Right now it’s traffic accidents, we’ve had lots of traffic accidents in the construction zones and everywhere else not just construction zones because people are trying to go around it which puts more cars on the road and causes a lot of accidents and a lot of work for us and EMS and Fire.”
The detours end Sunday night.
