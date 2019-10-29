Tuesday: Cloudier, Wetter Weather Pattern Developing

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Spotty showers are wetting inland roadways this morning. The chance of wet weather is greatest west of I-95 through the morning commute. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s in most spots, under a cloudy sky.
The temperature is forecast to remain in the upper 70s to near 80° this afternoon. It’ll feel warmer with the summer-like humidity factored in.
There is an increasing chance of showers and storms along the I-95 corridor this afternoon. Rain will be heavy in spots. The forecast dries out a bit this evening. One, or two, storms may produce very heavy rain, gusty breezes and frequent lightning. Remain aware of the possibility of water collecting on roadways under the heavier downpours.
Keep an eye on the forecast, and radar, with the WTOC Weather App today.
Another round of scattered rain is likely Wednesday and Thursday ahead of a Friday cold front. Much cooler, drier and sunnier weather filters in this weekend.
Have a great day,
Cutter
