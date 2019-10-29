What is the Freeport Referendum on your Chatham County ballot?

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Now just a week away from the General Election on Nov. 5, two items will be on the ballot for all voters in Chatham County even if there are no political races in their municipality.
Voters will consider voting for or against SPLOST 7 and a Level One Freeport referendum.
Freeport exemptions are basically tax incentives that local communities can adopt that allow them to be competitive when it comes to attracting new industry.
“On Nov. 5, voters have a chance in Chatham County to make the county even more competitive for attracting new business, which is E-commerce facilities,” SEDA President/CEO Trip Tollison said.
If approved on Election Day, the Freeport referendum would exempt e-commerce companies in the area, or thinking about coming to the area, from paying taxes on inventory that’s left at the end of the year.
“What Georgia has done is allowed communities to individually adopt these incentives. Communities make up their mind, do we want to be competitive and have these incentives for business growth, or do we not want to be competitive. We think it’s a really good tool to keep us in the game,” Tollison said.
It’s a tool that’s ultimately up to voters to put in the toolbox. Tollison says there are around fifty communities in the state that have already adopted the Freeport incentive, which makes courting new e-commerce that much more competitive.
“If we don’t pass this, they’re going to look at and say, we don’t want that tax burden, so we’ll go to Charleston, we’ll go to Jacksonville, we’ll go to Macon, we’ll go to Augusta. And that’s what we don’t want to have happen,” Tollison said.
He said there is more to lose as a community if the measure isn’t passed, than if it is.
A “yes” vote gives the county the ability to grant the tax exemption. A “no” vote denies it.
If it doesn’t pass, Tollison says a year must pass before the referendum can be back on the ballot. If it passes, it’s in place from now on.
