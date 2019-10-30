Auburn police investigating foul play among other possibilities in case of missing teen

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn police said they’re investigating all possibilities in the case of missing 19-year-old Aniah Blanchard, including foul play.
According to officials, they’re very concerned, especially because it’s so out of character for her to not regularly talk with friends and family.
Many in the East Alabama community are shaken up after Blanchard’s disappearance. She was last seen at a convenience store on South College Street late Wednesday night.
“I think a lot of people our age feel like our safety bubble has been popped a little bit,” one student said.
As Auburn police attempt to put the puzzle pieces of Blanchard’s disappearance together and locate the teen, they say they’re concerned.
“We’re hopeful, but we’re extremely concerned because of the amount of time that’s now passed,” said Captain Lorenza Dorsey of the Auburn Police Department. “We’re not eliminating anything at this point. Certainly, we are concerned that there is foul play involved.”
One of Blanchard’s friends shared with ABC News she believes Blanchard met up with a man she met on a dating app before her disappearance.
“That is what she said she was going to do that night," she said. "Go meet a guy named Eric.
Auburn police say they're investigating this.
“Certainly we are exploring the possibility that she met someone,” Dorsey said.
Many in the area say this emphasized the need to check up on your friends and be careful when using dating apps or meeting up with people.
“People don’t always say who they really are on dating apps," said Lucy Tocco, an Auburn freshman. "They can lie.”
Madison White agreed.
“I need my friends to know exactly where I am and what I’m doing, just to be safe,” she said.
Auburn Police urged everyone to be careful when using these apps.
They also urge anyone with information on Blanchard’s disappearance to contact them.
