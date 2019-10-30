Chatham Co. police arrest entering auto suspect caught hiding in vehicle

CHATHAM CO., Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham County Police arrested an entering auto suspect they found hiding in a vehicle parked at Keller’s Auto Sales Wednesday morning.
The incident happened just after 4 a.m. An officer on a routine patrol reported seeing brake lights come on in the lot, even though the business was closed. When officers investigated, they found a man lying on the floorboard under the steering wheel of a van parked on the lot. They say the suspect was armed with a gun and knife and was wearing a black cap and a black bandana over his mouth and nose.
Officers arrested 36-year-old Newman Everette Tryon and charged him with entering an auto, possession of a firearm or knife during the commission of a crime, loitering or prowling, possession of tools for the commission of a crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Tryon was on felony probation for a drug offense and had two outstanding warrants for his arrest at the time, according to SPD. He was booked into the Chatham County Detention Center.
