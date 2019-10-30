City of Savannah holding 3rd annual Recycling Day event

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The City of Savannah, Keep Savannah Beautiful, and Savannah State University are partnering to host the third annual recycling day event on Wednesday, Oct. 30.
The City and the Environmental Science Department at SSU encourage residents to bring any paper, glass, plastic, or cooking grease to be recycled.
The event will take place at the T.A. Wright Stadium Parking Lot, located at 4437 Skidaway Road, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The following is a complete list of items that will be accepted at the event, according to the City of Savannah:
Vinyl or PVC:
- Cooking oil bottles
- Detergent bottles
- Garbage cans
- Window cleaners
Low-Density Polyethylene:
- Dry cleaning bag
- Food storage containers
- Shopping bags (not plastic)
- Squeezable bottles
Miscellaneous:
- Aluminum
- Cardboard (dry & broken down)
- Glass
- Grain milk cartons
- Greeting cards
- Office paper (no shredding services)
- Magazines
- Newspapers
- Steel cans
- Soup containers
- Soy cartons
- Tin cans
- Waste cooking oil
Hard Plastic (polyethylene terephthalate):
- Beer bottles
- Food jars
- Cooking oil
- Mouthwash
- Peanut butter containers
- Salad dressing containers
- Soft drink containers
- Water bottles
HDPE (High-Density Polyethylene):
- Bleach containers
- Butter tubs
- Household cleaner containers
- Juice bottles
- Milk jugs
- Shampoo bottles
PP (Polypropylene):
- Ketchup bottles
- Medicine bottles
- Plastic cups, plates, utensils (not Styrofoam)
- Syrup containers
- Yogurt containers
For other questions about recyclable items, click here or contact De’Anna Dudley at 912-651-7519.
