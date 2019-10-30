A cold front arrives on Halloween night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as spotty showers move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. These showers will linger into the evening with temperatures holding in the 70s. We will likely set a record for the warmest low temperature (70°) on Halloween by only cooling to about 72° Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be hot as well, with highs in the mid 80s. The record is in reach, with a high of 87° set in 1961.