A cold front arrives on Halloween night

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Temperatures climb to the mid to upper 70s this afternoon as spotty showers move across the Lowcountry and Coastal Empire. These showers will linger into the evening with temperatures holding in the 70s. We will likely set a record for the warmest low temperature (70°) on Halloween by only cooling to about 72° Tuesday morning. The afternoon will be hot as well, with highs in the mid 80s. The record is in reach, with a high of 87° set in 1961.
A cold front will move in from the west to the east during the evening, bringing a broken line of showers with it. This means you might want your umbrella on standby, sidewalks could be wet for trick-or-treaters.
Temperatures will quickly tumble overnight with lows in the 40s for our far inland communities and 50s along the coast Friday morning. Afternoon highs only reach the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies. This weekend will really feel like fall, as many of us will wake up to temperatures in the 40s on Saturday and Sunday morning. Don’t forget to set your clocks back an hour before going to bed Saturday night, daylight saving time ends at 2 a.m.
We’ll be in the 40s once again Monday morning ahead of warmer air and another rain chance on Tuesday when highs return to the mid to upper 70s.
- Meteorologist Andrew Gorton
