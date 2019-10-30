Community Champions: Warriors 4 William Foundation

"The first race was actually done for William,’’ says Webb. “It was some friends who put it together and he had the best time and he kept calling it my race. He had a really fun sense of humor, he had a quirky sense of humor, he loved superheroes. He pretty much took everything that was thrown at him and smiled through all of it. He had his ups and downs, but always had a positive attitude, even at such a young age, we always said he was older than his years.’’