Effingham Co. Sheriff’s Office to round-up sex offenders on Halloween night

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The Effingham County Sheriff’s Office will conduct its annual round-up of convicted sex offenders on Halloween night.
The sheriff’s office will house the offenders from 6 to 9 p.m. It will also dispatch extra patrols to neighborhoods.
According to a news release from the sheriff’s office, Sheriff Jimmy McDuffie believes this policy helps prevent sex offenders from re-offending, being accused of wrongdoing and gives peace of mind to parents.
There are 96 registered sex offenders who live in Effingham County, according to the sheriff’s office. Approximately 34 are on probation or parole.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.