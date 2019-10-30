Emporium Kitchen & Market gives a sneak peak of its fall menu

The Emporium Kitchen: Chef June Battung's Local Fish du Jour
October 30, 2019 at 3:26 PM EDT - Updated October 30 at 3:26 PM

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef June from the Emporium Kitchen & Market gives us a sneak peek of their fall menu with their local Fish du Juor and French Green Lintels.

French Green Lentils -

satchet:

cardmom pods - 6

black peppercorns - 1 Tbl

parsley - 6

sprigs bay leaf - 1

each celery stalk, halved - 1

each garlic gloves, smashed – 2

Lentils -

vegetable stock - 5 cups

french green lentils - 1 cup

grapefruit juice - 2 Tbl

unsalted butter, cut into chunks - 1/4 cup

Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.