Emporium Kitchen & Market gives a sneak peak of its fall menu

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chef June from the Emporium Kitchen & Market gives us a sneak peek of their fall menu with their local Fish du Juor and French Green Lintels.
French Green Lentils -
satchet:
cardmom pods - 6
black peppercorns - 1 Tbl
parsley - 6
sprigs bay leaf - 1
each celery stalk, halved - 1
each garlic gloves, smashed – 2
Lentils -
vegetable stock - 5 cups
french green lentils - 1 cup
grapefruit juice - 2 Tbl
unsalted butter, cut into chunks - 1/4 cup
