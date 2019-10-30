Family donates $1 million for scholarships during Savannah State homecoming

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -Students and faculty at Savannah State are thanking a New Jersey family that donated $1 million to fund scholarships for eligible students.
Frank and Patricia Kabela took the field at the Oct. 26th homecoming game to announce the donation, pledging an additional $50,000 each year. This comes as a part of Savannah States’s Campaign for Transformation and Growth.
“The generosity and commitment by the Kabela family in support of Savannah State University students cannot be overstated,” Kimberly Ballard-Washington, SSU’s interim president, said. “Their benefaction and vision, so graciously demonstrated by establishing this sustaining gift, will help generations of our students to fulfill their dreams of earning a college degree.”
The Kabelas attended Rutgers University in New Jersey. Frank started his career as a newspaper reporter, continued to work in media, and retired as the chairman and CEO of Greater Media, Inc.
“It isn’t often that a gift made in support of an institution produces immediate results – in this case in the form of bright young men and women who will be able to continue on their path to a college degree,” Mr. Kabela said. “This opportunity plus the enthusiasm we encountered among the SSU students, faculty, staff and alumni convinced us that SSU was worthy of substantial investment. I hope others in the always-generous Savannah community will consider SSU in their philanthropic planning.”
Students that are looking to qualify for a scholarship from the Kabella Family Endowment must be in good academic standing.
