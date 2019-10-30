Family donates $1 million for scholarships during Savannah State homecoming

“It isn’t often that a gift made in support of an institution produces immediate results – in this case in the form of bright young men and women who will be able to continue on their path to a college degree,” Mr. Kabela said. “This opportunity plus the enthusiasm we encountered among the SSU students, faculty, staff and alumni convinced us that SSU was worthy of substantial investment. I hope others in the always-generous Savannah community will consider SSU in their philanthropic planning.”