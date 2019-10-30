Ladies of Alee raise money for Shriner’s Christmas

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) -The Alee Shriners raise money throughout the year for children’s hospitals and families that have to use them.
The Ladies of Alee help the cause with a holiday event. They joined us on Morning Break to talk about their fifth annual Christmas at Alee coming up next weekend.
“We have a wide variety of things,” said Marlene Armstrong with the Ladies of Alee. “We have activities for the kids, this year we have over 35 booths, we have woodworkers, we have health products and we also have some sauces, Savannah Sweets is here, just everything you could want.”
The even came together as a collaboration between the Ladies of Alee. The funds raise from selling Christmas Trees go to fund their Morris Sloaten fund. That fund is what the Shriner’s use to transport sick children to whatever hospital they need to go to for treatment.
It’s a great cause to get involved with, but it’s also a great opportunity for people to get some early shopping done. The group is holding a blood drive to honor the veterans of the group on Saturday. All those who donate will be entered into a drawing for a $50 gift card.
Admission to the event will be free this year.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.