Large amount of rain impacting Bulloch County dirt roads

BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - The large amount of rain is taking its toll on dirt roads in some rural communities, including Bulloch County.
Bulloch County Public Safety Center says they’ve seen some standing water in some areas that they call the “usual suspects.” They say it’s good that we’ve been so dry before these downpours because the water does have somewhere to drain to, eventually.
Pickups trucks crossed this stretch of Driggers Road when some car drivers turned around. Local people say they’ve watched their dirt roads turn to mud in the last week or two.
“With a lot of rain, it’s gonna get real wet and rough and all. The bad thing is they scrape them before it rains and that makes it worse,” said resident Bert DeLoach.
County leaders say the road conditions can literally erode quickly when rains saturate the ground in a short amount of time.
“We’ve had a lot of rain over the last six to seven days. I’ve heard reports of five to seven inches total,” said Ted Wynn with Bulloch County Public Safety.
Wynn says the ground’s been dry for so long it can absorb the rainfall over time once it stops.
“If we get any significant rain over the next 24 to 48 hours, we could get some washouts on some of these roads,” said Wynn.
We’ve still got a chance of rain before the end of the week. With 750 miles of dirt roads in Bulloch County, there could be some issues. Wynn says they’ll monitor the conditions, but he urges people to be safe if they drive through some of those areas.
