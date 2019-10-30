Publix to offer discount to veterans, military personnel, and their families on Veterans Day

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - To show their appreciation to those who serve our country, Publix is providing a discount to veterans, active military personnel, and their families on Veterans Day.
On November 11, Publix will offer a 10% discount on products as a way to show their gratitude. However, the discount will not apply to alcohol, tobacco, gift cards, lottery tickets, postage stamps, and money services.
The discount is applicable to in-store purchases only.
Those who wish to receive the discount for their purchases will be asked to present a valid veteran ID card, a military ID card, a discharge document, or a driver’s license with a veteran designation.
Copyright 2019 WIS. All rights reserved.