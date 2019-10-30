Residents, city leaders want changes to Hwy 17 intersection in Richmond Hill

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - An intersection in Richmond Hill is prompting local government officials to make changes for the safety of drivers.
The intersection at Highway 17 and Harris Trail Road continues to see plenty of crashes.
Many people living in south Bryan County call this a problematic intersection. In fact, many businesses in the area say the traffic and congestion only gets worse as the day progresses.
Some say they've even seen many accidents happen right in front of their business.
One of those businesses being Molly MacPherson's right off Highway 17. The assistant manager says they are front row when it comes to witnessing accidents in the intersection.
"In the evening time, you know, 5 o'clock everybody is getting off work and accidents happen, overturned vehicles, the motorcycle accident one time some of us don't actually see the accidents but we do see the aftermath of it,” Joy Crow-Molly said.
Crow-Molly says not only does she witness accidents, but she must drive through that intersection every day.
"I come through there every morning and even though my light is green, I stop and I still look both ways because I have to make that left hand turn every day,” Crow-Molly said.
Richmond Hill Mayor Russ Carpenter released a statement saying, “The city of Richmond Hill has been working with Georgia Department of Transportation for six or eight months, specifically about signal issues there and lane realignment."
The mayor went on to say it is an ongoing issue and the city is doing everything to ensure safety and improve safety of the intersection.
As for Molly's assistant manager, she hopes to see change in the intersection for her safety and the safety of others.
"There’s a lot of roundabouts going on in Richmond Hill, I mean I wouldn’t say put a roundabout there but maybe new red lights,” she said.
