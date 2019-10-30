Richmond Hill Police installing speed detection devices

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WTOC) - An area by Richmond Hill High School is just one of the places Richmond Hill Police say they’re looking to put speed enforcement devices.
They say on too many occasions people are going much faster than the school zone speed limit and they are hoping these devices will help fix the problem.
Lt. Brad Sykes says the devices are basically cameras that have a radar.
The device will clock any vehicle that exceeds the speed limit by 10 miles per hour and it will take a picture of vehicle and the driver will then get a ticket in the mail. He says they have seen other cities across the state use them and be very successful.
Not only that, but with construction going on throughout the county, it will also help them regulate areas they're not always able to physically have a presence at.
"They'll be put on 144 in the school zones in front of the elementary schools and on Harris Trail in front of the high school, the point is to just slow the vehicles down because there's a lot of speeding in the school zones and we don't have enough officers to manually run it so having the automated enforcement will be very beneficial,” Lt. Sykes said.
Lt. Sykes says they are hoping to have the devices installed by Christmas break or over the summer.
When the devices are installed, there will be a 30-day grace period before people can expect to get tickets if they are caught speeding in school zones.
