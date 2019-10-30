Savannah Lock and Dam pool levels will not be maintained

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WTOC) - Georgia Congressman Buddy Carter spoke for the first time after the Army Corps of Engineers decided they would not maintain pool levels at the Savannah Lock and Dam.
They say they'll move forward with a plan to put a smaller dam in place of the Lock and Dam. That decision comes despite requests from members of Congress and local leaders.
Rep. Carter says it's important to consider the impact this decision has on the rest of the country.
"I will say that the bigger picture is what we're focused on and the benefit that the Savannah Harbor Expansion project is going to have, not only for our area but the whole United States. The ripple effect that that project has all throughout the Southeast United States, all the way up into the Ohio River Valley is significant and so we have to keep the bigger picture in mind as well,” Rep. Carter said.
Augusta city leaders say they're discussing litigation against the action.
Corps officials plan to hold a public engagement in two weeks where the public can hear details about the decision.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.