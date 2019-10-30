Savannah Police to host Safe Neighborhood Spooktacular

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The Savannah Police Department has a new central precinct this Halloween, and to celebrate they’re hosting a Safe Neighborhood Spooktacular on Halloween Night.
Cpl. Barry Lewis of the Savannah Police Department’s Central Precinct says they’re ready to welcome hundreds of trick or treaters to their new home.
“We have a new precinct, 1710 MLK Blvd, we want everyone to come and join us on Halloween Night from 5:30 to 7:30. We’ll be out there giving candy, playing games, it’s a great way to start the night.”
He says providing Halloween activities in a safe environment is important.
"We don’t want kids going to houses that aren’t lit, aren’t safe.
The Spooktacular is a team effort, with local business Bay Street Blues raising money to buy hundreds of pounds of candy.
“We have one of our local partners, Bay Street Blues, has been gathering cash for us and buying candy, and we have officers bringing candy.”
With lots of candy, games and activities, Cpl. Lewis says he hopes to see a great crowd kick off the Halloween festivities.
For more info, click here: http://savannahpd.org/spd-prepares-for-halloween-offers-safety-tips/
