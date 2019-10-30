SC graduates show improvement on ACT, education officials say

"Despite the national decline illustrated in ACT's College and Career Readiness report, South Carolina made significant gains from 2018," said State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman. "While we no longer require schools to administer the ACT to every student, we are still seeing a large portion of students taking college readiness exams without having the proper coursework to be successful. We must do a better job of making students and parents aware of the impact a challenging course schedule has on their chance for success on these assessments while continuing to raise expectations and rigor in the classroom for all students."