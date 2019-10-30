Senior Citizens Inc. celebrates 60 years

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Senior Citizens Inc. is celebrating 60 years of serving the Savannah area.
Brenda Hardin benefits from the Meals on Wheels and Sterling Rides services and says that SCI is like family.
“I mean, if I have a problem, I can call anyone and they’ll help me,” Hardin said.
However, leaders within the organization say they want the community to know that they offer more than Meals on Wheels. That includes the learning center, where instructors, often with experience from local universities, teach interesting classes on a variety of topics to seniors.
“Whoever heard of a senior citizens, which is basically devoted operationally, basically devoted to people in need with a learning center with some very bright people who want to be intellectually engaged?" instructor and student Paul Pressly said. “It just doesn’t fit. But the fact is in Savannah, it does fit. This is an unusual town.”
We also spoke to President Patti Lyons about the history of the center and its plans for growth.
SCI plans to celebrate its sixtieth anniversary with an event called “More than a Meal” on Thursday, Nov. 21. It will feature a dinner and cocktails, starting at 6:30 p.m. at the Charles H. Morris Center. Tickets are $150.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.