Statesboro Police arrest suspect in convenience store armed robbery

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Police in Statesboro say they have arrested a suspect connected to an armed robbery on Wednesday morning.
A man wearing a mask entered the Parker’s End Zone location, robbed the store, and ran.
Police say they used security footage from the store and other nearby cameras to track his path.
Footage led them to the Vault Apartments, where they located and arrested Edmond Ross. During that arrest, they also arrested two other men for outstanding warrants in other cases. Police say that one arrest or crime often leads them to others.
“The majority of the time, they’re not hanging out with people who are totally innocent themselves,” said Captain Jared Akins with Statesboro Police. “They tend to find each other.”
Akins says they’ll take that kind of good luck any time.
