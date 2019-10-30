Wednesday: Gloomy, Spotty Rain

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Mostly cloudy this morning with temperatures in the mid and upper 60s north of I-16 and low to mid-70s further south.
While mostly dry early this morning, an isolated shower cannot be ruled out.
Temperatures warm into the upper 70s by noon and peak near 80° this afternoon with plenty of clouds around and a spotty chance of rain. Showers will be hit or miss today. It’ll be cloudy, muggy, with an isolated chance of rain until a cold front approaches late tomorrow.
There will be spotty showers along and ahead of the front Thursday evening during trick-or-treating.
Temperatures cool significantly Thursday night and much, much cooler weather persists through the weekend with the chilliest temperatures so far this fall filtering in.
Have a great day,
Cutter
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.