7 winners announced for the ‘Home for the Holidays’ contest

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The winners of the “Home of the Holidays” contest were announced on Wednesday.
The contest was held to bring seven active duty service members home to the Savannah/Hilton Head area to spend the holidays with their families.
The winners are:
- Army PFC John Runnells
- Army SPC Ashlee Rodriguez
- Army SSG Jeovani Jackson
- Army SPC Marty Wise
- Army SPC Isais Lopez
- Army SPC Melissa Ramiso
- Army SGT Zachary Curry
“He’s going to be gone until July, so it would be really awesome to see him for Christmas,” said Vanessa Reynolds, soldier’s wife. “This is our first deployment. It’s been really rough on us, especially on the girls. Him leaving with me being pregnant, you know he won’t be here for the entire rest of the pregnancy, not sure if he’s going to get to come home for the birth. So, having the tickets for him to come home for Christmas was a really awesome thing. At least we know we’ll get to see him for Christmas.”
The Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport held the contest in partnership with WTOC and the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation.
The airline tickets will be awarded to the contest winners through the generosity of the Savannah Area Chamber of Commerce Foundation, which is a local non-profit organization.
