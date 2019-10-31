Bees extend unbeaten streak to five

HARDEEVILLE, S.C. (WTOC)- The SCAD men’s soccer team made it five straight without a loss Wednesday night, beating Warner 4-1 at home.
The Bees jumped out to a 2-0 halftime lead, and pushed the advantage to 4-0 before Warner netted one in the 85th minute.
Former Windsor Forest star Jesus Ulloa scored SCAD’s third goal of the night in the 59th minute and tallied an assist on Tom Barry’s 23rd minute goal. Former Benedictine Cadet Ty Bennett made it 4-0 with a 67th minute score.
SCAD has now won three of their last five and will host Ave Maria Saturday to close out the regular season.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.