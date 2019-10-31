Candles cause two separate Wednesday night fires

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Savannah Fire Rescue says two Wednesday night fires were caused by candles.
The first happened at 7:57 p.m. at the 8000 Waters Avenue Apartments.
The residents were burning candles when they accidentally started the fire. They tried to extinguish the flames but was unsuccessful. Firefighters were able to put the fire out and prevented it from reaching other apartments.
The two adults an infant living there were uninjured but unfortunately were displaced.
The second fire started around 8:28 p.m. at the Live Oak Plantation Apartments on Waters Avenue.
Firefighters quickly extinguished the fire that was accidentally set by teenagers burning candles. There was no serious damage. No one was injured or displaced.
Battalion Chief Harper says you can use battery-operated, flameless candles or exercise extreme caution when burning candles. The U.S. Fire Administration has the following tips when burning candles:
- Put candles in sturdy metal, glass, or ceramic holders
- Place candles where they cannot tip over
- Never leave a lit candle unattended
- Blow out candles after use and before going to bed
