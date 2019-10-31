Coastal Empire Fair returns for one more year in current location

“To leave here…yeah, that’s sad. But you know, the purpose of the fair is to raise money to help our community. That’s what we do. And so, if we can be at a new location where we have larger crowds, more space more events and all this down the road...it makes the fair bigger, it raises more money. And we have literally in the past 70 years poured millions of dollars back into this community,” Coastal Empire Fair President Hugh Futrell said.