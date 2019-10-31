Darien man launches online tie store

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A 20-year-old Darien man is launching an online tie store Friday. They aren’t ordinary ties, but they’re ties with a purpose.
Will Howell has a contagious smile you can’t miss, and is always dressed to the nines. However, behind all the enthusiasm, Will suffers from cerebral palsy, making it hard to walk and talk.
Will refused to let his disability stop him from becoming a business owner.
His sister, Polly Robinson, said they found John’s Crazy Socks out of New York.
“John is a young man with down syndrome, and he and his dad started a business selling socks," Robinson said.
Inspired by John, Will created WillPower Ties.
Why ties? Simple. Ties make Will happy.
“It makes me feel proud," Will said with a smile.
Will and his family found several manufacturers across the country to make ties for the online store, including the tag and box.
Five-percent of WillPower Ties’ sales go back to AMBUCS, a Savannah-based company that provides bikes to the physically-challenged.
Will has a bike of his own. He hopes giving back to the company gives others, like him, an opportunity to feel independent.
Willpowerties.com launches at midnight on Friday.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.