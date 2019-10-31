Darien pharmacist pleads guilty to charges for lying about prescriptions

DARIEN, Ga. (WTOC) - A Darien pharmacist faces prison time for lying about filling prescriptions for opioids and other controlled substances.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says Janice Colter, who worked at Darien Pharmacy, pleaded guilty to one count of false statements relating to health care matters.
The owner of the Darien Pharmacy said it wasn't a huge shock to learn that his former pharmacist-in-charge, Colter, pleaded guilty saying she made a mistake and now must pay for it.
Colter now faces up to five years in prison, fines and restitution. This all comes after she admitted to lying about filling prescriptions for high-volume opioid doctors.
Darien Pharmacy owner Chris May says it's a mistake he wishes he could correct.
"She made poor judgement. There were some patients and some physicians, for that matter, who I believe gave us false information,” May said.
A civil lawsuit filed in August accuses Colter and Darien Pharmacy of filling prescriptions for controlled substances that she "knew or should have known were not issued for legitimate medical reasons and by a provider not acting with the regular course of professional practice."
The lawsuit goes on to say the pharmacy ignored several red flags such as patients traveling long distances, large quantities of controlled substances, or dosages greater than necessary for medical purposes.
The owner says prescriptions didn't seem out of the ordinary to him, as they matched the customers they served.
"When you compare it to what we were ordering for the other stuff, it falls in line, or at least it did to us,” May said.
The U.S. Attorney's Office says it will continue to hold people responsible for giving out controlled substances without legitimate prescriptions or failing to account for drugs entrusted to them.
"This case is actually the first time our office, the United States Attorney's Office for the Southern District of Georgia, has brought a civil action for violation of the controlled substances act against a pharmacy,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Bradford Patrick said.
As for Colter, the owner said she was fired and believes she has surrendered her license.
Copyright 2019 WTOC. All rights reserved.